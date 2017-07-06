Appointments

Effective Thursday, June 29, 2017 Very Rev. Paul J. Appel, JCL, while remaining Vice-Chancellor and Delegate for the Bishop in Matrimonial matters for the Diocese of Davenport and moderator of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport, St. Mary Parish, Davenport, and St. Peter Parish, Buffalo, confirmed as Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Davenport.Very Rev. Stephen P. Ebel, EV, reappointed as Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Davenport.Very Rev. Anthony J. Herold, VG while remaining in his present assignment as pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport, reappointed to the office of Vicar General for the Diocese of Davenport. Very Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez, EV, JCL, while remaining in his present assignment as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, with ministry to the Hispanic Community in Iowa City, reappointed to Vicar for Hispanics for the Diocese of Davenport.

Effective Thursday, June 29, 2017I hereby reconstitute the Presbyteral Council. I confirm the elected and ex-officio members who have most recently served on the Presbyteral Council: Very Rev. Anthony Herold, Very Rev. Stephen Ebel, Rev. Edward Fitzpatrick, Rev. Timothy Sheedy, Very Rev. William Reynolds, Very Rev. Richard Adam, Rev. Jeffry Belger, Rev. Joseph Sia, Rev. Paul Connolly, Very Rev. Paul Appel, Rev. Ronald Hodges, Rev. Stephen Witt, Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere, Rev. Nicholas Adam, and Rev. Timothy Regan.

Effective Thursday, June 29, 2017I hereby reconstitute the SS. Steven and Phoebe Deacon Council. I confirm the elected members who have most recently served on the Deacon Council.

Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor