Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for August

2 ELDRIDGE — Mass, Carmelite Monastery, 9 a.m.

4 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Corporate Board

5 BURLINGTON — Faith Festival Mass, 4:30 p.m.

6 CORALVILLE — Installation of New Pastor, St. Thomas More, 11 a.m.

8 DAVENPORT — School principals, Mass, St. Vincent Center10 DAVENPORT — Stewardship Commission, St. Vincent Center

11 DAVENPORT — Black and White Gala Mass, Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, 5:30 p.m. Mass

12 GRAND MOUND — Installation of Pastor, Ss. Philip & James, 5:30 p.m.

13 DAVENPORT — Vietnamese Feast of the Assumption Mass, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 11 a.m.

13 DAVENPORT — Serra Club Picnic

15 DAVENPORT — St. Mary’s 150th anniversary Mass, 6 p.m.

16 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Aid Society17 DAVENPORT — Knight at the Movies, St. Vincent Center Fields

18 IOWA CITY — Teacher inservice Mass, St. Patrick

20 DAVENPORT — Mass, St. Anthony, 11:30 a.m.

21 DAVENPORT — Teacher inservice Mass, St. Paul the Apostle

22 DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University, convocation and blessing of new academic year, 11a.m.

24 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

27 GEORGETOWN — Installation of Pastor, St. Patrick, 10:30 a.m.

29 GRINNELL — Deanery meeting

30 DAVENPORT — Father Ken Martin Golf Outing31 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission