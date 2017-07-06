Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis’ will continue their “Movies that Matter” series July 20 at The Canticle with three short films that explore the effects of racial bias on the lives of black Americans and the ways in which racism impacts American society as a whole. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Burlington — Catholics interested in centering prayer can participate in an ecumenical centering prayer group Monday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Iowa City — The Iowa City Deanery’s Fatima Centennial celebrations continue with four speakers and their personal stories about our Lady and her rosary July 13 at St. Mary Parish at 7 p.m. Get a chance to meet and greet Bishop Thomas Zinkula.

Keokuk — Eucharistic adoration will take place July 7 at 6 p.m. at All Saints Church.

The churches of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish (Sacred Heart in Lost Nation and St. James in Toronto), Sacred Heart-Oxford Junction, and Ss. Philip & James - Grand Mound began a new schedule of Mass times. The Mass schedule will be followed for the rest of the calendar year: Saturday: 5:30 p.m.: Ss. Philip & James-Grand Mound; Sunday: 8:15 a.m.: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish — starts July 2 at St. James Church in Toronto, alternates Sundays with Sacred Heart Church in Lost Nation; 10:30 a.m.: Sacred Heart-Oxford Junction.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people, makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Hiawatha, Iowa — A Rachel’s Vineyard retreat for women who have been affected by abortion will take place at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center Nov. 10-12. Contact Haley Brimmer for more information at (319) 364-8967 or haley

@bridgehavencr.org.

Wheatland — Come Apart into Solitude with a private or directed retreat at Our Lady of the Prairie July 23-29. Creation is the first place of the revelation of God. The Prairie offers exquisite beauty, profound silence and deep communication with God in this holy place. Experience the labyrinth, cosmic walk, reflection by the pond and meditative walking on the many trails. Spiritual direction is available upon request before July 15. Fee: $500. To register for either event call (563) 336-8414 or email

olpretreat@gmail.com.

PILGRIMAGE

Libertyville, Ill. — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a pilgrimage to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe on Sept. 23. The deluxe motor coach will leave Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. Send $79 registration fee along with your name, address, phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Dav­enport, Iowa, 52804. Questions contact Marcia at marcia@ eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Brighton — The annual Polishville Bazaar is scheduled for July 9 at the Polishville Community Center. A Swiss steak or boneless chicken breast dinner will be served from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Adults pay $10, children ages 5-12 years old pay $5, and children under 5 years old eat free. Bingo will take place from noon – 1 p.m. if there is enough interest. Three quilts will be raffled off at 2 p.m.; names will be drawn for cash raffles as well. Need not be present to win.

Keokuk — A fish fry will take place July 7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m.