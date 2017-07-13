Calendar of events 7-13-17

EDUCATIONAL

Cedar Rapids — Parents or primary caregivers of children ages 3-19 with special health care needs living in Eastern Iowa (including Des Moines) are invited to participate in a special leadership training with the Iowa Family Leadership Training Institute. In-person training sessions will take place Sept. 8-9; Oct. 13-14; Nov. 10-11; and Dec. 9. Cost is $100 and scholarships are available. For more information go to chsciowa.org, call Martha Hanley at (319) 356-0886 or send an email to martha-hanley

@uiowa.edu. Deadline to apply is July 14.

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis’ will continue their “Movies that Matter” series July 20 at The Canticle with three short films that explore the effects of racial bias on the lives of black Americans and the ways in which racism impacts American society as a whole. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Iowa City — High school and college students can learn how to defend the pro-life message July 15 from 10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at St. Wenc­eslaus Parish. This is a free one-day workshop designed to equip students to become effective am­bassadors for life. The speaker is Mike Spencer, Midwest Director of Training for Life Training Institute. Learn more and register at www.

lifedefenders.training or call (319) 855-8475. The event is sponsored by Johnson County Right to Life in partnership with Allen County Right to Life.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney will begin GriefShare sessions starting Aug. 20 through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m.. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Burlington — Catholics interested in centering prayer can participate in an ecumenical centering prayer group Monday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Davenport — Learn about Eagles’ Wings prayer ministry July 22 at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings retreat center, 5816 Telegraph Road. Guests will learn about the prayer format known as “Unbound,” as well as the five keys to spiritual freedom. Guests will hear stories from those who have received prayer, and guests will have an opportunity to ask for prayers. Call or email Marcia for questions at (563) 324-7263 or Marcia

@eagleswings.ws. No need to register.

Iowa City — The Iowa City Deanery’s Fatima Centennial celebrations continue with four speakers and their personal stories about our Lady and her rosary July 13 at St. Mary Parish at 7 p.m. Get a chance to meet and greet Bishop Thomas Zinkula.

The churches of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish (Sacred Heart in Lost Nation and St. James in Toronto), Sacred Heart-Oxford Junction, and Ss. Philip & James - Grand Mound began a new schedule of Mass times. The Mass schedule will be followed for the rest of the calendar year: Saturday: 5:30 p.m.: Ss. Philip & James-Grand Mound; Sunday: 8:15 a.m.: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish — starts July 2 at St. James Church in Toronto, alternates Sundays with Sacred Heart Church in Lost Nation; 10:30 a.m.: Sacred Heart-Oxford Junction.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people, makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Hiawatha, Iowa — A Rachel’s Vineyard retreat for women who have been affected by abortion will take place at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center Nov. 10-12. Contact Haley Brimmer for more information at (319) 364-8967 or haley

@bridgehavencr.org.

Wheatland — Learn about Lectio Divina through current writers July 30 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Sister Linda Clewell, an Oblate of St. Benedict, will discuss the Lectio-focused book “Awe-Filled Wonder” by Barbara Fiand. To register for either event call (563) 336-8414 or email

olpretreat@gmail.com.

PILGRIMAGE

Libertyville, Ill. — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a pilgrimage to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe on Sept. 23. The deluxe motor coach will leave Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. Send $79 registration fee along with your name, address, phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Dav­enport, Iowa, 52804. Questions contact Marcia at marcia@ eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.