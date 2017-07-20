Calendar of Events for 7-20-17

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney will begin GriefShare sessions starting Aug. 20 through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m.. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Davenport — Learn about Eagles’ Wings prayer ministry July 22 at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings retreat center, 5816 Telegraph Road. Guests will learn about the prayer format known as “Unbound,” as well as the five keys to spiritual freedom. Guests will hear stories from those who have received prayer, and guests will have an opportunity to ask for prayers. Call or email Marcia for questions at (563) 324-7263 or Marcia

@eagleswings.ws. No need to register.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people, makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Wheatland — Learn about Lectio Divina through current writers July 30 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Sister Linda Clewell, an Oblate of St. Benedict, will discuss the Lectio-focused book “Awe-Filled Wonder” by Barbara Fiand. To register for either event call (563) 336-8414 or email

olpretreat@gmail.com.

PILGRIMAGE

Libertyville, Ill. — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a pilgrimage to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe on Sept. 23. The deluxe motor coach will leave Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. Send $79 registration fee along with your name, address, phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Dav­enport, Iowa, 52804. Questions contact Marcia at marcia@ eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Burlington — The parishes of Des Moines County are hosting Faith Fest at Crapo Park. On Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m., listen to music, stories of faith and celebrate with a balloon release. On Aug. 5, join Bishop Thomas Zinkula for Mass in the band shell at 4:30 p.m., followed by a potluck and music.

Davenport — This year’s Father Ken Martin Golf Outing to raise money for emergency scholarship grants for students who attend Scott County Catholic Schools will be held Aug. 30 at Emeis Golf Course. Supp­orters can golf and have dinner or just attend the dinner to be served at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 35th Street. Golf reservations include 18 holes of golf, cart, prizes and refreshments on the course, followed by dinner. For more information, to register or to become a sponsor, visit http://tinyurl.com/

yd2sawkm.

Goose Lake — Assumption & St. Patrick Parish is hosting a beef and pork dinner Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Millennium Ballroom. Carry-outs are available. Cost is $10 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 4-12 years and free for children under 4 years old. Tickets available at the door the day of the event.