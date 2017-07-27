Deacon profile: John Jacobsen

Name: John Jacobsen
Age:  52

Family: Tracey, wife of 28 years; children, Zachary and Mary.
Occupation:  Contract Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Parish:  Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
How did you know you were being called to the diaconate?
Through continuous prayer and with encouragement from family, friends, parishioners and others.
What was the most rewarding aspect of being a deacon candidate?
Working with a wide variety of people in various ministries. I most likely would not have met these people had I not been in this program.
What was the most challenging aspect of being a deacon candidate?
Balance of work, studies, family life, field ministries.
What do you look most forward to in your ministry as a deacon?
Serving the Sacred Heart community.
What special ministry will you undertake?
Working with the pro-life ministry.
What is your favorite Scripture passage?
“Lord open my lips, and my mouth will proclaim your praise” (Ps 51: 17).

