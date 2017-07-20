Decree regarding the parishes of Burlington and West Burlington; formation of Divine Mercy Parish

Thomas Zinkula

By the Grace of God and the Favor of the Apostolic See

Bishop of Davenport

DECREE

Regarding the Parishes of Saints Mary and Patrick, West Burlington and Saints John and Paul, Burlington, Davenport Diocese, Iowa.

In 1842, the original St. Paul church was built, becoming the first Catholic parish in Burlington. St. Paul church was dedicated in 1895, and built by J.J. Egan, known as “a prince of Church architects.” Due to an increased number of immigrants to the area, the original St. John church was established in 1855 to meet the needs of a largely German-speaking population. In 1886, St. John church also was rebuilt. During Advent in 1998, the two parishes merged.“

St. Patrick parish, located in Burlington, was founded in 1870, while St. Mary parish was founded in 1886. Within the first 30 years of their existence, both parishes experienced the loss of their churches to fires and were rebuilt. In 1917, the present church on West Mount Pleasant Street was built. Until the 1960s, both parishes continued to maintain their own school; Notre Dame Catholic School now serves the Burlington-area parishes. During Advent in 1999, the parishes of St. Mary and St. Patrick were merged. St. Patrick was closed in the summer of 2003.“

Now a new direction must be taken in the faith journey of these parishes. It seems opportune to suppress Ss. Mary and Patrick Parish and Ss. John and Paul Parish in order to form a new parish. Having reached this point in time, it is the recommendation of members of the Parish Pastoral Council to create a new parish to serve Burlington and West Burlington. In addition, on February 6, 2017, the advice of the Presbyteral Council was sought in accord with canon 515 §2 of the Code of Canon Law. As a result of this consultation, I, the undersigned Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport, do hereby decree that Ss. Mary and Patrick Parish, West Burlington, Iowa and Ss. John and Paul Parish, Burlington, Iowa are herewith suppressed and their status as a juridic person in canon law is hereby terminated. This closing shall be effective June 30, 2017. All parishioners of Ss. Mary and Patrick Parish and Ss. John and Paul Parish are now to become members of the newly established territorial parish of Divine Mercy Parish of Burlington-West Burlington, Iowa. All registers containing records of baptism, confirmation, marriage and burials hitherto preserved by these parishes are to be conveyed to Divine Mercy Parish where they are to be faithfully preserved according to canon 535 §§1-5. The financial assets of Ss. Mary and Patrick Parish and Ss. John and Paul Parish, whether movable or immovable, and all liabilities are herewith assumed by the newly erected parish of Divine Mercy Parish in accord with the law of the Church. Promulgation of this Decree is to be made in a public fashion as determined by the pastor and lay directors of Divine Mercy Parish. It shall also be published in The Catholic Messenger, the official newspaper of the Diocese of Davenport.

Regarding the Formation of Divine Mercy Parish of Burlington-West Burlington, Iowa

Among the principal duties of the diocesan bishop is the establishment of stable communities of faith to provide spiritual care for the People of God. In order to provide more effectively for the spiritual welfare and salvation of souls, it has been deemed necessary to establish a single parish uniting the parishes of Saints Mary and Patrick, West Burlington and Saints John and Paul, Burlington, Iowa. Having provided for the closing of Saints Mary and Patrick, and Saints John and Paul, and having sought the advice of the Presbyteral Council on February 6, 2017 and having the support of the Dean and the neighboring pastors, I do hereby decree the establishment of the new territorial parish of Divine Mercy Parish of Burlington-West Burlington, Iowa to take place on June 30, 2017. The newly established Divine Mercy Parish will consist of the buildings and other facilities owned by the closed parishes of Saints Mary and Patrick, and Saints John and Paul. All members of the former parishes are entitled to be parishioners of Divine Mercy Parish. The voluntary offerings of the faithful and all other grants that have been made and will be made to Divine Mercy Parish shall constitute its revenue. The appointment of the pastor of the parish and all future pastors shall be governed by the norms of the Code of Canon Law. Promulgation of this Decree is to be made in a public fashion as determined by the pastor and lay directors of Divine Mercy Parish. It shall also be published in The Catholic Messenger, the official newspaper of the Diocese of Davenport. Given at Davenport, Iowa, on this 30th day of June, 2017.

Appointments

Effective June 30, 2017

Very Rev. Martin G. Goetz, VF, while remaining as pastor at St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, assigned as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington.Rev. William D. Roush, while remaining as parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, assigned as parochial vicar of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington.

Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery,Chancellor