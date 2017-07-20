Independently honor Paris Climate Agreement

To the Editor:

Since President Trump an­nounced he will withdraw the United States from the Paris Cli­mate Agreement, more than 1,400 U.S. cities, states and businesses have stepped up to vow that they would honor the agreement independently of the federal government.

The United States Climate Alliance, a bi-partisan group of states, is committed to upholding the agreement. The goal of the alliance is to bring states together to reduce emissions 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels, in order to meet or exceed the targets of the federal Clean Power Plan, which President Trump has promised to undo.

Nearly 300 mayors, representing 60 million Americans, have also committed to adopt, honor and uphold the Paris Climate Agree­ment by becoming Climate Mayors. Recently the U.S. Con­ference of Mayors, which includes both Republican and Democratic mayors, adopted a series of resolutions that are far more assertive than federal climate policy, including a pledge supporting cities’ adoption of 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.

The overwhelming majority of Americans, including those who voted for President Trump, support climate action, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

We call upon Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to make the commitment to join the United States Climate Alliance and we call upon Clinton Mayor Mark Vulich, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and all area mayors to become a Climate Mayor.

Laura Anderson,

marketing director

Franciscan Peace Center, Clinton