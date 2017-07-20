Mattingly beautifies Newman Center en route to Eagle Scout honor

IOWA CITY — Austen Anthony Mattingly has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. A member of Boy Scout Troop 2000 of Coralville, he celebrated his Eagle Court of Honor June 11 at Kirkwood Room in Iowa City.

Austen is the son of Joseph and Norma Linda Mattingly of Coralville, and the grandson of Joan Mattingly of Newton. He is a third generation Eagle Scout. His grandfather, the late William Mattingly, his father, Joseph Mattingly, and his brother, Father Andrew Mattingly of Our Lady of the Good Counsel Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., preceded him in achieving this honor. Austen and his parents are members of Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City.

Austen’s Eagle Scout project was a Landscape Beautification Project designed to enhance the outdoor areas of the Newman Center. The project included weeding, planting new greenery, mulching, trimming, repairing outdoor furniture as needed, painting outdoor fencing and furniture, and cleaning all areas upon completion.

To raise funds for the project, Austen solicited the help of Newman Center members and community members. He raised $1,700 for the project. He gathered a team of Newman Center members, friends and younger Scouts to assist him with the project over two weekends last August. He also planned for meals and beverages to be served to the approximately 30 volunteers.

After completing the project, he showed Newman Center members before and after pictures of the work and thanked the community and his Boy Scout Troop for their help with his project.