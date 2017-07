BETTENDORF — An afternoon of prayer and thanksgiving to Jesus for the 12 ordinations in the Davenport Diocese (one bishop, two priests and nine deacons) will be offered on July 23 from noon to 3:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bettendorf. A Holy Hour of prayer will follow adoration, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Mass will begin at 5 p.m.

Participants are also invited to sign “guest” books for each of the 12 clergy. For more information, call the parish at (563) 359-0345.