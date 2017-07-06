Pray rosary for world peace

To the Editor:

Most people would not be aware that, while World War II was being fought around the world, the Catholic Church in Cosgrove encouraged Catholic families living in rural areas to pray the rosary in small groups. People would gather in each other’s homes for what then became known as “the block rosary.” (A block at that time was most likely a square mile of roads out in the country.)

Those interested in saying the rosary met weekly in each other’s homes to pray for the safe return of the nation’s military men and women, especially those from their own community, as well as for an end to the war.

Interestingly, this story was shared by a gentleman from the Cosgrove/Iowa City area who actually attended one of the World War II prayer meetings with is parents as a young child. As a result, three years ago, a small group of 10-18 people here in the Iowa City area began meeting on the First Friday of each month (other than Lent) to say the rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy. Those able to accommodate the group volunteer to host and there is great joy and consolation as prayer is offered for the special intentions of each person present as well as for world peace.

Today, knowing the complex and terrifying atrocities in foreign countries around the world, our own American political turmoil and God’s certain sorrow at the world’s acceptance of abortion as a political right, it would be nice to hear of others having interest in starting a small group rosary gathering, that we may all join together with hope and expectation of God’s blessings for mercy and peace.

Mary Davin

Iowa City