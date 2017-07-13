Sr. Lietsch was a teacher, caregiver

CHICAGO — Sister Lucia Lietsch, RSM, a native of Burlington, died June 29.

Born to Milburn Sr. and Clara (Hageman) Lietsch on Sept. 16, 1924, Lucia entered the Sisters of Mercy on Sept. 8, 1943, in Des Plaines, Ill.

In the Diocese of Davenport, Sr. Lietsch taught at St. Patrick School, Burlington, from 1954-56 and 1964-66; Holy Family School, Davenport, from 1960-64 and 1968-72; served in pastoral care at Mercy Hospital, Davenport, from 1978-80; and was a family caregiver in Burlington from 1991-96.

Her funeral was held July 6 in Chicago with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655.