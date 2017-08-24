Assumption hosts ‘Knight at the Movie’

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — “We’re starting a new tradition,” said Kelly Bush, director of student wellness at Assumption High School.

That tradition in the making is a gathering of students from Assumption High School and its feeder elementary schools — Lourdes in Bettendorf and All Saints, John F. Kennedy and St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport — for a “Knight at the Movie.”

The first movie night was held Aug. 17 on the practice football field at St. Vincent Center complex. Bush said more than 300 persons — students, parents and Catholic school supporters — attended. The evening began with music performed by the Assumption band while cheerleaders and dance team taught the gathering the Assumption school song.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula told the crowd that he did not attend a Catholic school until he was in seminary. He appreciated the Catholic education he received in the seminary. “I felt it was the greatest thing in the world.” He said everyone, children and adults, continue to grow and learn throughout their lives.

In his blessing for the new school year, he prayed, “look upon these students and bless them. Give them wisdom, knowledge and understanding. May they enjoy their learning and take delight in new discoveries. Help them to devote themselves to their studies and give them the desire to learn all things well. Look upon the teachers of these students. May they strive to share their knowledge with gentle patience and endeavor always to bring the truth to eager minds.”

Karly Britt, student body president, and Kale Hyder, president of the National Honor Society, welcomed those in attendance. As each person entered the event they received a ticket. One winner from each elementary school, Assumption High School and “friends of Assumption” received a gift bucket that included Assumption apparel, Bush said.

After waiting for darkness to settle in, the movie “Facing the Giants” was shown on a large screen donated for the night by Moonlight Flix. Bush said the event with its family friendly movie also helped jump start school spirit for the football season. Assumption apparel was available for purchase and “we sold out,” she said. Plans are for a bigger and better event next year, she added. “We are one Catholic school community. We hope by coming together we can celebrate our faith together.”

Freshmen Lexi Moore and Samantha Scodeller said they were asked to help out at the event. They stayed to watch the movie while sitting on a blanket on the field. Both said it was a great event to meet up with friends before the school year and meet some new people.