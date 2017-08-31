Bettendorf parish to celebrate 50th year

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — All current and former parishioners of St. John Vianney Parish are encouraged to take part in any of the upcoming 50th anniversary celebrations. Father Jim Vrba, the parish’s pastor, extends an invitation to everyone to attend events scheduled Sept. 16-17 at the parish.

On Sept. 16, a fun run starts at 9 a.m. in the parish parking lot. It features a 5K run or 1K walk. Registration is $20 per person and includes a long-sleeve running shirt. All proceeds benefit Humility of Mary and Café on Vine. To register, visit sjvbett.org and click on the link on the front of the parish page.

Both the 4:30 p.m. Mass on Sept. 16 and the 11 a.m. Mass on Sept. 17 are designated 50th anniversary Masses, Fr. Vrba said. Priests who have served at St. John Vianney have been invited to help celebrate the weekend. The 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Masses on Sept. 17 also will be held.

A wine and cheese celebration will be held Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the parish activity center. RSVPs are due Sept. 10 by calling the parish office at (563) 332-7910. Attendees must be 21 or older.

On Sept. 17, the parish picnic starts at noon with food, drinks and raffle prizes. The food and raffle are sponsored by the SJV Men’s Fellowship.

A talent show will round out the celebration on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Jim Seward will host the event, which includes music, dramatic story telling by Father John Hynes and various other talents.

For more information about the events, visit www.sjvbett.org or call the office at (563) 332-7910.