Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Davenport — “Vang,” a one-hour play about recent immigrant farmers, will be performed Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Opera House Theatre in DeWitt and Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Humility of Mary Center.

LITURGY

Coralville — The next Fatima 100 event will be an evening of multicultural Marian songs and dances Sept. 13 at St. Thomas More Parish at 7 p.m.

Davenport — A Solstice Taize’ Vigil Service will be held at Humility of Mary Center Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is requested; call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@

gmail.com.

DeWitt — Knights of Columbus councils from the Clinton County area are hosting a Blue Mass on Sept. 19 for Clinton County police, firefighters and EMS personnel. The Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Thomas Zinkula at 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish. Recep­tion to follow. RSVP is requested, but not required. For details contact Matt Grillot at

mgrillot77@gmail.com or (563) 210-1088.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa has changed service locations and times. Divine Liturgy is celebrated on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

Rock Island, Ill. — A memorial service for victims of abortion will take place Sept. 9 at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 1615 31st Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. and a procession to the memorial site at the cemetery will follow. Park along 31st Avenue; bring a chair.

MEETINGS

Bettendorf — Called & Gifted will begin a new session starting Sept. 11. Meetings are held each Monday through Oct. 23, then Nov. 6, 20 and Dec. 4 from 6:30-9 p.m. at St. John Vianney Parish. For more information contact Cheryl Brogla-Krupke at cbroglak@mchsi.com or call (563) 343-2834.

Davenport — The first meeting of the Davenport liturgical sewing group will be held Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Church.

Milan, Ill. — St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at the St. Ambrose Parish Center, 312 1st St. For more information visit stthomas

aquinasguildqc.com.

Washington — The first meeting of the Ottumwa liturgical sewing group will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 in Tobin Hall at St. James Church.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. -Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a marriage retreat from 1-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, at Camp Liberty, 4415 29th St. New Liberty, Iowa. Speakers Kathy Schulter and Devin Schadt will share a message on God’s plan for a “Dream Marriage.” The cost is $20 a couple. Contact Brad Merritt (563) 529-1820 or register online at http://www.stpaulcath-olicparish.org/

SOCIAL

Burlington — Burlington Notre Dame is hosting its 20th annual Pot O’Blue and Gold Raffle drawing Sept. 30. For more information call (319) 754-8431, ext. 385 or visit www. burlingtonotredame.com

Clinton — Clinton Catholic Schools alumni are invited to Shamrockin’ Reunion 2017 Sept. 8-10. For more information visit http://bit.ly/2fICM38.

Davenport — St. Mary Parish is hosting a Kermes (carnival) Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the lot behind the church. Enjoy homemade authentic Mexican food.

Davenport — A program, Promoting the Beauty of Motherhood, will take place Sept. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Center across from the church. Email annispradley@

hotmail.com with questions.

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings is hosting an 8-week book review on “Resisting Happiness” by Matthew Kelly starting Sept. 19. Cost is $20 and includes a book. Regis­tration required. For more information call (563) 324-7263 or email Marcia@ eagleswings.ws

Keokuk — Enjoy a First Friday Fish Fry at the Knights of Columbus Hall Sept. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with serving beginning at 6 p.m.

Mechanicsville — St. Mary Parish is hosting its annual Ice Cream Social and Country Store event Sept. 17 from 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall. Maid rites, hot dogs, sides and ice cream will be served. Adults pay $8, children 5-12 years old pay $5, and children under 4 years old eat free.

Muscatine — Celebrate Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish’s 175th anniversary Sept. 23 with an open house in Gannon Hall and the original church at 3 p.m., Mass at 5 p.m. and dinner to follow.

Riverside — St. Mary’s Labor Day Celebration will be Sept. 4 at the church. Pork chop, fried chicken and hot dog meals will be available at different price points; kids under 5 years old receive a complimentary hot dog meal. For advanced tickets call (319) 648-4149 and leave a message. Additional festivities include a raffle, tractor pull at 1 p.m. (sign up at 12:30 p.m.), and an auction at 2:30 p.m. ­

Oxford Junction — Sacred Heart Parish is hosting its Fall Festival Sept. 17. Polka Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. followed by a fried chicken dinner served with kolaches, sides and desserts from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Legionnaire Ballroom at Wapsi Park. Adults eat for $11, children ages 5-10 eat for $5. Children four years of age and younger eat free. Carryouts are $12. Additional festivities include a raffle, bake sale, silent auction and games.

Victor — St. Bridget Parish is hosting a chicken and ham family-style dinner and country store Sept. 17 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the church.