Calendar of events for Aug. 24, 2017

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The next “Getting to Yes” session will take place Sept. 1 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis’ administrative office, 843 13th Ave. N. RSVP to Lori at (563) 242-7611.

Clinton — An overdose and addiction awareness vigil will take place Aug. 31 at the Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive. The event starts at 4 p.m. with a live band and resource tables. At 6 p.m. will be vigil testimonials followed by a prayer vigil.

Davenport — “Vang,” a one-hour play about recent immigrant farmers, will be performed Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Opera House Theatre and Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Humility of Mary Center.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney will begin GriefShare sessions starting Aug. 20 through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m.. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Coralville — The next Fatima 100 event will be an evening of multicultural Marian songs and dances Sept. 13 at St. Thomas More Parish at 7 p.m.

Davenport — A Solstice Taize’ Vigil Service will be held at Humility of Mary Center Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is requested; call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@

gmail.com.

DeWitt — Knights of Columbus councils from the Clinton County area are hosting a Blue Mass on Sept. 19 for Clinton County police, firefighters and EMS personnel. The Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Thomas Zinkula at 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish. Reception to follow. RSVP is requested, but not required. For details contact Matt Grillot at

mgrillot77@gmail.com or (563) 210-1088.

Rock Island, Ill. — A memorial service for victims of abortion will take place Sept. 9 at Cavalry Cemetery Mausoleum, 1615 31st Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. and a procession to the memorial site at the cemetery will follow. Park along 31st Avenue; bring a chair.

MEETINGS

Bettendorf — Called & Gifted will begin a new session starting Sept. 11. Meetings are held each Monday through Oct. 23, then Nov. 6, 20 and Dec. 4 from 6:30-9 p.m. at St. John Vianney Parish.

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Davenport — The first meeting of the Davenport liturgical sewing group will be held Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Church.

RETREAT

Keokuk — A Ladies of Charity retreat will take place at St. Vincent’s from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27. Father Marty Goetz will celebrate Mass and lead the retreat. The topic will be “Companions on the Journey.” For more information call Colleen at (319) 524-8379.

Wheatland — Cook up a Storm with Sister Kathleen Storms, SSND, Sept. 12 from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fee is $30. To register call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@

gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Clinton — Clinton Catholic Schools alumni are invited to Shamrockin’ Reunion 2017 Sept. 8-10. For more information visit http://bit.ly/2fICM38.

Davenport — The annual Father Ken Martin Golf Outing will be held Aug. 30 at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport to raise money for emergency scholarship grants for students who attend Scott County Catholic schools. For more information, to register or to become a sponsor, visit http://tinyurl.com/yd2sawkm.

Davenport — A program, Promoting the Beauty of Motherhood, will take place Sept. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Center across from the church. Robert Gil will address topics including promoting and restoring the beauty of the traditional mother, the tough job of parenting, and raising boys to be men. Confraternity of Catholic Homeschool Mothers is hosting. Email annispradley@hotmail.com with questions.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish’s festival country store will be open Aug. 24-25 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Davenport — Assumption High School Class of 1967 will hold its 50th reunion Oct. 6-8 — AHS homecoming weekend. Events include: Friday, Oct. 6, golf outing at Glynn’s Creek. Contact Pat Walton at pfwalton@aol.com or (563) 505-3924. Friday night, Oct. 6 at 7:15 p.m. AHS homecoming game at Brady Street Stadium and/or tailgate at The Filing Station. Saturday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. dinner party at J Bar/Holiday Inn, Elmore Avenue, Dav­enport. Reser­va­tions required for J Bar by contacting Sue Vasen Coffin at rscoffin@mchsi.com or (563) 359-7252. Sun­day, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. tour of school followed by Mass in the chapel. Contact Sheila Deluhery at sdeluhery

@gmail.com.

East Pleasant Plain — Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Parish is hosting its annual bazaar Aug. 27. Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. and a chicken breast and pork loin buffet dinner will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-12. Live auction starts at 1 p.m.

Georgetown — St. Patrick Parish is hosting its annual God’s Portion Day weekend Sept. 2-3. There will be a golf tournament at Albia Golf on Sept. 2; call Paige Bradley at (641) 799-9687 to sign up. On Sept. 3, celebrate Mass at 10 a.m. and enjoy a roast beef and fried chicken dinner from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Music, kids’ entertainment and a country store begins at noon, with a live auction beginning at 1 p.m. and a lawn social at 3 p.m. Questions: contact Sharon Crall at (515) 932-5589 or (641) 799-0071.

Petersville — Immaculate Conception Parish will serve its annual beef and pork dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 years of age and under. Mass will be celebrated in the church at 11 a.m. Also a country store and raffle will be held. Carryouts available. The event is handicap accessible.

Tipton — St. Mary Parish is hosting a Polka Mass Aug. 27 at the church. Mass is at 10 a.m. Lunch and ice cream social will take place from 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. Adults pay $8. Children, 5-12 years old pay $5.

VOLUNTEER

Christ our Life, the largest lay-run Catholic conference in the United States, will take place Sept. 29-30, 2018, in Des Moines. Local organizers in the Davenport Diocese are looking for people interested in promoting the conference in their parishes. Email Patty at erusha15@gmail.com or call (319) 624-2537. GoTo teams are forming now in each of our six deaneries.

Davenport — Humility of Mary Housing and Humility of Mary Shelter will be hosting an informational evening on volunteering with the agencies on Aug. 31 from 6-7 p.m. The event will be held at Humility of Mary Housing, 3805 Mississ-ippi Ave. Please RSVP to Patti at (563) 326-1330, extension 105.