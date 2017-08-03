Calendar of events for Aug. 3, 2017

EDUCATIONAL

Davenport — “Vang,” a one-hour play about recent immigrant farmers, will be performed Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Opera House Theatre and Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. Admission is free.

Solon — Lauren Benzing, a native of Solon, and her boyfriend, Connor Sabatka, will give a talk at St. Mary Parish Aug. 16 about navigating love, dating and relationships in the modern world. The talk will focus on the issues of purity and chastity. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments, a Q&A, and an hour of adoration/praise and worship will follow.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney will begin GriefShare sessions starting Aug. 20 through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m.. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

PRAYER/LITURGY

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd, Davenport, will host a Mass with prayers for healing on Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is at noon, reconciliation available. Questions call (563) 324-7263.

Keokuk — Adoration of the Blessed Sacra­ment will take place at All Saints Parish Aug. 4 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending with benediction at 6 p.m.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people, makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Wheatland —Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting its annual Spirit of the Prairie Party to benefit the Prairie Retreat Fund on Aug. 20 from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy locally raised and prepared food and locally made wines and beers, live music, a silent art auction and tours of the retreat center. Cost is $50 per person. For additional party information and to make your reservations go to The Prairie and Event pages at www.

chmiowa.org or call (563) 336-8401.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Burlington — The parishes of Des Moines County are hosting Faith Fest at Crapo Park. On Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m., listen to music by Ed and Amanda Mansheim, hear stories of faith and celebrate with a balloon release. On Aug. 5, join Bishop Thomas Zinkula for Mass in the band shell at 4:30 p.m., followed by a potluck and music by Chuck and Alicia Brock.

Cedar Rapids — A celebration to mark the 60th jubilee of Sister Mary Fran Michalec, SSND, will be held Aug. 13 at St. Ludmila Parish. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. with a reception from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parish’s social hall, 211 21st Ave. SW. Sr. Michalec served at Regina in Iowa City as director of religious education for 26 years.

Cosgrove — On Aug. 20, St. Peter Parish will host its annual Pork Day event. A Polka Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., followed by children’s games and a pork/chicken luncheon from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Adults eat for $10, children ages 5-12 years old eat for $6; no charge for children under 5 years old. A giant auction will begin around 2 p.m.

Davenport — The annual Father Ken Martin Golf Outing will be held Aug. 30 at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport to raise money for emergency scholarship grants for students who attend Scott County Catholic schools. For more information, to register or to become a sponsor, visit http://tinyurl.com/yd2sawkm.

Davenport — Assumption High School Class of 1967 will hold its 50th reunion Oct. 6-8 — AHS homecoming weekend. Events include: Friday, Oct. 6, golf outing at Glynn’s Creek. Contact Pat Walton at pfwalton@aol.com or (563) 505-3924. Friday night, Oct. 6 at 7:15 p.m. AHS homecoming game at Brady Street Stadium and/or tailgate at The Filing Station. Saturday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. dinner party at J Bar/Holiday Inn, Elmore Avenue, Dav­enport. Reser­va­tions required for J Bar by contacting Sue Vasen Coffin at rscoffin@mchsi.com or (563) 359-7252. Sun­day, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. tour of school & Mass in the chapel. Contact Sheila Deluhery at sdeluhery

@gmail.com.

Goose Lake — Assumption & St. Patrick Parish is hosting a beef and pork dinner Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Millennium Ballroom. Carry-outs are available. Cost is $10 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 4-12 years and free for children under 4 years old. Tickets available at the door the day of the event.

Keokuk — A fish fry will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall Aug. 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Petersville — Immaculate Conception Parish will serve its annual beef and pork dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 years of age and under. Mass will be celebrated in the church at 11 a.m. Also a country store and raffle will be held. Carryouts available. The event is handicap accessible.