Century Club steak fry

DAVENPORT — Assumption Century Club invites members to its annual steak fry Aug. 19 in the Assumption High School courtyard between the gym and auditorium. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The Century Club’s mission is to provide financial assistance to the Assumption girls’ and boys’ athletic programs. Each year, the Century Club helps support all of the school’s team sports by funding new equipment, special projects and facility improvements. Each year, the Century Club provides approximately $25,000 in financial assistance to Assumption’s Athletic Programs.

Annual dues for Century Club are $100. Gold membership is $200. To become a member fill out a membership form at https://tinyurl.com/assumptionsteak17 and mail with dues to Assumption High School, Attention: Century Club, 1020 West Central Park Ave., Davenport, Iowa 52804. Checks should be made payable to “AHS Century Club.”

The steak fry is free to all members.