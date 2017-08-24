Learn more about the sacraments

To the Editor:

The editorial “Why do we remain Catholic?” stated that “people are less inclined than prior generations to participate in the sacraments unless they see and feel the difference.” As the mother of a child with a serious illness, I have seen and felt this difference as we have requested the sacrament of the anointing of the sick for our son numerous times. Our family has experienced great comfort and peace each time, and I don’t think it was dependent on how the sacrament was celebrated. I think the difference was due to believing in the power of the sacrament and trusting in God.

If we truly understand and believe what is happening in each sacrament, we see and feel the difference. Unfortunately, many Catholics end their study of the faith as children when it is not possible to fully understand our faith (if we ever can!).

As adult Catholics, we need to encourage one another to continue our learning. Bible studies, small faith-sharing groups, and reading books by Catholic authors are wonderful ways to do this. Just talking with one another and sharing how we see God acting in our lives also brings the faith alive.

Unfortunately, as Catholics, we are not always as comfortable doing this as our Protestant bothers and sisters. In the words of Pope Francis, let us not be afraid to “lead others to Jesus with our words and our lives, with our witness.” Let us “appear as people who wish to share their joy, who point to a horizon of beauty, and who invite others to a delicious banquet.” (Joy of the Gospel)

Julie Zude

Davenport