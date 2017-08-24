Monastery experience open to all

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

PEOSTA, Iowa — Lunch and Learn, a monastery experience, is now being offered by the Trappist monks at New Melleray Abbey.

According to the abbey’s brochure, the monks will provide an introduction to the cloistered life at New Melleray. Visitors will be able to observe the monks during mid-day prayer in the chapel.

Lunch is served in the monastery guesthouse where the monks will discuss Trappist traditions and their ministry of Trappist Caskets as a corporal work of mercy. A casual discussion on end-of-lifeissues and mindful planning will round out lunch. Afterwards, guests will be invited to tour the monastery’s woodworking facility where the caskets and urns are made just down the road.

There is no fee to attend and people of all faiths and traditions are welcome.

Each Lunch and Learn begins at 11:15 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.

Participants should be in groups of 10-25 adults. Dates are available Monday through Friday. To schedule a Lunch and Learn contact the monastery at (563) 585-0793, toll free at (888) 433-6934 or email info@trappistcaskets.com.