To the Editor:

Kudos for printing the editorial “Why do we remain Catholic?” from the Catholic Anchor, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska. It was all very good, especially the paragraph that read, “This begins with how each sacrament is presented and celebrated. For better or worse, people are less inclined than prior generations to participate in the sacraments unless they see and feel the difference. If it’s merely ritual with no life, don’t expect long confessional lines or full pews on Sunday mornings.”

In my 88 years of Catholic life I’ve experienced a variety of ways the sacraments were celebrated and that paragraph rings true with my observation. There was a time when I was about to leave the church for that very reason.

Thank you for sharing that with us.

Teresa Mottet

Fairfield