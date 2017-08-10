Pella burns mortgage

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

PELLA — Father John Spiegel and Deacon Don Efinger of St. Mary Parish in Pella burned the parish’s $1,750,000 mortgage note after Mass July 29.

The parish took out the loan 8 ½ years ago to help pay for the acquisition of the 726 218th Place property and construction of parish facilities, said Fr. Spiegel. The cost of the property and facilities, which include a worship space, parish office, church kitchen and hall, and a faith formation meeting rooms wing, exceeded $3 million, he said.

Fr. Spiegel lauded parishioners’ generosity, through several campaigns, as essential to the parish’s ability to pay off the mortgage. To celebrate the occasion, parish members enjoyed a picnic dinner July 29 and a picnic lunch July 30.