Pray in response to racism/ La oración como respuesta al racismo

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

There have been a series of recent incidents locally and nationally where racism has been expressed verbally and violently. White supremacist, KKK and Neo-Nazi groups have spoken of hatred of others, and their words and actions have led to injury and death in Charlottesville, Va., and fear in many other communities, including here in the Diocese of Davenport.

Our first response to hatred and violence should be prayer. In light of these recent incidents of violence and racial tension, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has invited all the dioceses in the country to unite in a Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities on Sept. 9. I encourage you to join me that day in reciting the prayer below in your families and parishes.

Beyond prayer, I invite all of us to learn more about racism. Prejudice can lurk unnoticed in our minds and hearts. It can feed on the fear of what is different and grow into overt racism. Our Social Action Office can provide resources to help us learn more about this topic.

Beyond prayer and learning, please consider becoming actively involved in your community. Gathering together with people from other faiths and all people of goodwill conveys to everyone in the community that all members have a right to be and to feel safe and secure.

I am heartened that the president of the USCCB has appointed a new ad hoc committee which will focus on “addressing the sin of racism in our society, and even in our church, and the urgent need to come together as a society to find solutions.”

May our prayer, learning and action lead to a greater recognition among all people that every single person is made in the image and likeness of God, and hence has intrinsic dignity. May racism eventually and finally be totally eradicated in our hearts, country, church and world.

Let us pray . . . O Lord our God, in your mercy and kindness, no thought of ours is left unnoticed, no desire or concern ignored. You have proven that blessings abound when we fall on our knees in prayer, and so we turn to you in our hour of need. Surrounded by violence and cries for justice, we hear your voice telling us what is required . . . “Only to do justice and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with your God” (Mi 6:8). Fill us with your mercy so that we, in turn, may be merciful to others. Strip away pride, suspicion, and racism so that we may seek peace and justice in our communities. Strengthen our hearts so that they beat only to the rhythm of your holy will. Flood our path with your light as we walk humbly toward a future filled with encounter and unity. Be with us, O Lord, in our efforts, for only by the prompting of your grace can we progress toward virtue. We ask this through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

La oración como respuesta al racismo

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Ha habido una serie de incidentes recientes a nivel local y nacional, donde el racismo se ha expresado verbal y violentamente. Los grupos supremacistas blancos, KKK y neonazis han hablado de odio hacia otros y tanto sus palabras y acciones, han provocado lesiones y muerte en Charlottesville, Virginia, y temor en muchas otras comunidades, incluyendo aquí en la Diócesis de Davenport.

Nuestra primera respuesta al odio y a la violencia debe ser la oración. A la luz de estos recientes incidentes de violencia y tensión racial, el presidente de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos (USCCB) ha invitado a todas las diócesis del país a unirse en un Día de Oración por la Paz en nuestras comunidades el 9 de septiembre. Yo les invito a que unan a mí ese día para recitar la oración de abajo con sus familias y en sus parroquias.

Más allá de la oración, les invito a todos a conocer más sobre lo qué es el racismo. El prejuicio puede esconderse inadvertido en nuestras mentes y corazones. Puede alimentarse del temor a lo diferente y convertirse en racismo manifiesto. Nuestra Oficina de Acción Social puede proporcionar recursos para ayudarnos a conocer más sobre este tema.

Más allá de la oración y el conocimiento, considere participar activamente en su comunidad. Reunirse con personas de otras religiones y todas las personas de buena voluntad, para transmitirles que todos son miembros de la comunidad y tienen el derecho de estar y sentirse seguros.

Me alegra que el presidente de la USCCB haya designado un comité ad hoc, que se centrará en “abordar el pecado del racismo en nuestra sociedad e, incluso en nuestra Iglesia, y la necesidad urgente de unirnos como sociedad para encontrar soluciones.”

Que nuestra oración, aprendizaje y acción lleven a un mayor reconocimiento entre todas las personas, cada persona es hecha a imagen y semejanza de Dios y, por lo tanto, tiene una dignidad intrínseca. ¡Que el racismo sea erradicado totalmente de nuestros corazones, nuestro país, nuestra Iglesia y nuestro mundo!

Oremos: “Oh, Señor nuestro Dios, en tu misericordia y amabilidad, ningún pensamiento nuestro pasa desapercibido, ningún deseo o preocupación ignorado. Tú has probado que las bendiciones abundan cuando caemos de rodillas en oración, y así nos dirigimos a ti en nuestra hora de necesidad. Rodeados por la violencia y los gritos de justicia, escuchamos tu voz diciéndonos lo que se requiere: ‘…tan sólo que practiques la justicia, que seas amigo de la bondad y te portes humildemente con tu Dios’ (Mi 6, 8). Llénanos de tu misericordia para que, a su vez, podamos ser misericordiosos con los demás. Elimina el orgullo, la sospecha y el racismo para que podamos buscar la paz y la justicia en nuestras comunidades. Fortalece nuestros corazones para que ellos sólo sigan el ritmo de tu santa voluntad. Inunda nuestro camino con tu luz, mientras caminamos humildemente hacia un futuro lleno de encuentro y unidad. Permanece con nosotros, oh Señor, en nuestros esfuerzos, porque sólo por el impulso de tu gracia podemos progresar hacia la virtud. Te lo pedimos por medio de Jesucristo nuestro Señor. Amén.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport