Real love in the real world

Solon — Lauren Benzing, a native of Solon, and her boyfriend, Connor Sabatka, will give a talk at St. Mary Parish Aug. 16 about navigating love, dating and relationships in the modern world.

Lauren and Connor met through One Love Ministry at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas,, where they were empowered to speak to thousands of youth across the country through dynamic presentations about chastity, authentic love and virtue. On campus, they led a weekly formation program for hundreds of their peers based on St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body. On Aug. 16, high schoolers are invited to hear Lauren and Connor share their experience of chastity as a path to lasting happiness, fulfillment and freedom.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments, a Q&A, and an hour of adoration/praise and worship will follow.