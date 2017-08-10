Spirit of the Prairie Party

WHEATLAND — Locally raised food, live music and a tour of the grounds of Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat will be available during the annual fundraiser “Spirit of the Prairie” Aug. 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Along with the food, locally made wine and beers will be served. Live music will be performed by the Barley House Band. A silent auction will be held with the opportunity to visit with artists. Tours of the retreat center and grounds, labyrinth, Way of the Cross and trails also will be offered.

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, is located in rural east central Iowa on 200 acres of native grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. The Prairie Retreat provides hospitality and service to people of all faiths in what the sponsors describe as a sacred space of peace and beauty that promotes respect for all creation in the tradition of the Sisters of Humility.

Some of the artists who donated to the auction and will be present include Pat Bereskin, artist and teacher; Rose Moore, who works in pastels; Regan Hatfield, who works in modern, abstract acrylics; Keith Bonstetter, who creates 3-D paper art; and Gail McPike and Barbara Youngquist, who do spinning and weaving.

Cost is $50 per person with proceeds benefitting the retreat center’s program fund. To make a reservation, go to www.chmiowa.org and click on the Prairie and Event page.

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is located at 2664 145th Ave., near Wheatland. Driving directions and more information may be found at www.chmiowa.org. For additional party information, visit www.chmiowa.org or call (563) 336-8401.