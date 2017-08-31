Upgrade needed in language of hymns, prayers

To the editor:

At church very recently we sang the lovely hymn Veni Creator Spiritus in English translation as the processional. It seems we use language from a period now gone.

“To sing is to pray twice” is much quoted. I often think of that, even if my singing leaves much to be desired. So before Mass in looking at the hymns (and readings) for the day I rendered myself the opening hymn:

“Come Holy Ghost, Creator blest and in our hearts take up Your rest. Come with Your grace and heav’n-ly aid to fill the hearts that You have made. To fill the hearts that You have made.”

With each of the verses the Holy Spirit seemed much more real and interior to me. It also hit me that as Creator he is still active in the world through evolution.

A simple upgrade could transform so much of our understanding of the prayers we say daily including the Hail Mary and the Lord’s Prayer. The latter prayer might bring our Father God, rendered as Your kingdom come, Your will be done, etc., closer to the description of God that Jesus used — daddy.

I never called my dad thee and thou. But I loved him and respected him as the saint he was.

Don Moeller

Davenport