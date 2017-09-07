SAU CFDD

Appointment

 Posted by on September 7, 2017  Bishop's Appointments, Bishop's News  Add comments
Sep 072017
 

Appointment
Effective Friday, September 1, 2017

Rev. Jeffry W. Belger, while remaining as Associate Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, and campus minister of the Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City, and assigned as Director of the Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City, with sacramental ministry at St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.
Rev. Stephen J. Witt, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City and continuing to exercise sacramental ministry at the Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City, relieved of present assignment as Campus Minister of the Newman Center.

Thomas Zinkula
Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David  Montgomery
Chancellor

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Facebooktwittermail

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.