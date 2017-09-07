Appointment

Effective Friday, September 1, 2017

Rev. Jeffry W. Belger, while remaining as Associate Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, and campus minister of the Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City, and assigned as Director of the Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City, with sacramental ministry at St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. Stephen J. Witt, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City and continuing to exercise sacramental ministry at the Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City, relieved of present assignment as Campus Minister of the Newman Center.

Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor