Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis, in conjunction with Eastern Iowa Com­munity Colleges and the Clinton Area Chamber of Com­merce, are holding a “Getting to Yes” First Friday Fixes peer advisory group for Clinton area residents to help resolve conflict resolution issues in the community Oct. 6 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis Administrative offices, 843 13th Ave., N. RSVP to Lori at (563) 242-7611.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney offers GriefShare sessions through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Bettendorf — A public square rosary rally will take place Oct. 14 at noon at the southwest corner of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach Divine Liturgy is celebrated on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. The Sept. 24 liturgy will be followed by fellowship with St. Wenc­eslaus Parish during their monthly potluck.

Keokuk — An evening of reflection, prayer and learning on the Holy Spirit will take place at All Saints Parish Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold an Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. at The Canticle, 843 13th Ave. N. Contact Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Washington — The first meeting of the liturgical sewing group at St. James Church will be held Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. New­comers are welcome and may contact Kathryn Amato at (563) 275-0444 or kathryn.l. amato@icloud.com for more information.

RETREAT

Wheatland — Come to the Quiet at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reflect on St. Francis of Assisi’s life and philosophy. Cost is $20. To register contact: (563) 336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Brooklyn — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a church supper Oct. 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner features oven-baked steak and traditional side dishes and dessert. Adults pay $10, children 5-12 years old pay $5 and children 4 and under eat for $1. Carry-outs available.

Burlington — Burlington Notre Dame is hosting its 20th annual Pot O’Blue and Gold Raffle drawing Sept. 30. For more information call (319) 754-8431, ext. 385.

Burlington — Garrett’s Path 5K and Hero Bike Ride will take place Sept. 30. For more information visit www.garrettspath.org.

Clinton — L’Arche Clinton is hosting a trivia night Oct. 28 at the Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincolnway. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 6 p.m. Participate in a costume contest judged by core members: prizes awarded for scariest, most original or funniest. Festivities include a silent auction, raffle and a bake sale. Cost is $10 per person.

Davenport — St. Mary’s is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar Oct. 14-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast for $5 on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. or come Sunday for the traditional authentic mexican breakfast for $8 and lunch (a la carte) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Usually held in November, the new bazaar dates will feature new items for fall in addition to handmade Christmas, crochet, rosaries, sewing, bath and body and trash to treasure items. Home­made baked goods and cash raffle.

Davenport — Philippe Lefebvre, the organist at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, will perform at St. Anthony Church at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15. A meet and greet, for anyone age 21 or older, will follow in the parish hall. Tickets for the concert are $30 per person and $10 for college students and younger persons. Tickets for the meet and greet are $50. The price for the concert and meet and greet is $70. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call St. Anthony Parish at (563) 322-3303, ext. 6, or visit the parish website at http://tinyurl. com/yb985bdm.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting its fall turkey dinner Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Adults pay $10, children 4-10 years old pay $4. Takeouts 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kolaches are served with dinner but are available separately for purchase while supplies last.

Iowa City — The Perpetual Adoration Chapel in Iowa City at St. Patrick Church is hosting a chapel potluck on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Social Hall.

Iowa City — Eat at Trumpet Blossom Cafe Sept. 26 from 5-9 p.m. and 20 percent of dinner sales will be donated to Iowa City Catholic Worker House.

Lone Tree — St. Mary Parish is hosting its Fall Auction and Luncheon Sept. 24. Doors open at 11 a.m. for a soup and sandwich lunch and a silent auction. A traditional auction will start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will be used to redecorate and repair the church’s interior.

Melrose — St. Patrick’s Parish will celebrate 147 years at its annual Fall Festival Sept. 24 with Mass at 10 a.m. A roast beef/ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Auction at 1 p.m., country store and raffle. Free shuttle service from downtown Melrose is available.

Muscatine — Celebrate Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish’s 175th anniversary Sept. 23 with an open house in Gannon Hall and the original church at 3 p.m., Mass at 5 p.m. and dinner to follow.

Solon — St. Mary Parish is hosting its annual Harvest Festival Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Chicken and pork dinners will be served. Additional activities include a country store, bidding barn, live auction, children’s games and raffle for season Hawkeye men’s basketball tickets for two people with parking passes, $500 or one Iowa hog.

St. Paul — St. James Parish is hosting its annual God’s Acre Sale Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Pork loin dinners will be served at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 with a charity auction at 6 p.m. Auction resumes Oct. 1 at noon. A turkey dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

Wellman — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its annual Harvest Dinner Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Buffet meal includes broasted chicken, pork loin, homemade noodles, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and free for children 3 years of age and under. Carryouts and delivery available – call (319) 646-2244 ahead of time or up until 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Festivities include a country store and an auction, which begins at 1:30 p.m.

Wilton — St. Mary Parish is hosting a turkey and ham dinner with all the fixings Oct. 1 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults pay $10 and children ages 5 and under pay $5. Carry outs available.