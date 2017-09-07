Clinton L’Arche blessed with new deck

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

On Aug. 20, Deacon Jeff Schuetzle, a member of L’Arche Clinton’s Spiritual Life Committee, blessed Arch IV house’s new deck and outdoor living space during an open house. The deck was partially funded by a grant from the Clinton County Development Association.

Jean Bormann, L’Arche Clinton’s director of Development and Communications, said the new deck will give the core members a safe space to enjoy the outdoors.

The L’Arche Clinton community provides homes where people with and without intellectual disabilities live and work together as peers, create inclusive communities of faith and friendship, and transform society through relationships that cross social boundaries.

At L’Arche, individuals with developmental disabilities are known as “core members,” and “assistants” are those who come to share life with them. Assistants accompany core members in their activities of daily life, such as creating homes and supporting core members in sharing their gifts within the house and the larger community. Currently, there are 17 core members and 25 assistants in the Clinton L’Arche community.