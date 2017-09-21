Doing God’s will here in the diocese

Dear Parishioners,

The Annual Diocesan Appeal enables the Diocese of Davenport to advance the good work and mission of the church throughout southeastern Iowa. With your help, we can accomplish so much.

The theme for this year’s appeal is also the motto on my episcopal coat of arms: “Your will be done” (Mathew 6:10). In heaven, God’s will is done perfectly. The problem on earth is God’s will is not always done. That’s why we pray, “Your will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.”

As bishop, I pray that I do God’s will. I want to help fulfill God’s will for the Diocese of Davenport. We need to evangelize, serve the poor, minister to those in need and educate our children in our faith. We need to trust that our heavenly Father does know what is best. That’s what it means to say, “Your will be done.”

Though we are a people of varying backgrounds, we are drawn together by and through a common faith, common values and a deep and abiding love for our Catholic Church.

We need to support the church to the best of our ability. Luke’s Gospel tells us that if we do only what we are obliged to do, we have not lived our faith. We must go above and beyond what is being asked of us to truly be alive in our faith. We must listen and follow God’s will.

It’s up to each of us to seize this moment by committing our hearts, our minds and our souls as we work together to fully realize the vision, mission and sacramental life of the church.

Please join me in helping to fulfill this vision and mission by supporting the appeal. I am so grateful for your support. My prayers are with you.

Sincerely yours in Christ

Most Reverend Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport