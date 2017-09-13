Fall festivals

Brooklyn — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a church supper Oct. 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner features oven-baked steak and traditional side dishes and dessert. Adults pay $10, children 5-12 years old pay $5 and children 4 and under eat for $1. Carry-outs available.

Davenport — St. Mary Parish is hosting its 45th annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parish center across from the church. Knights of Columbus will host a pancake and sausage breakfast (a new tradition) for $8 on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or come Sunday for the traditional Authentic Mexican Breakfast for $8 and Lunch (a la carte) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Usually held in November, the new bazaar dates will feature new items for fall in addition to handmade Christmas, crochet, rosaries, sewing, bath and body, and trash to treasure items. Homemade baked goods and cash raffle.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its fall festival Sept. 17 from 3-7 p.m. in the church. Silent auction, games, bounce house, obstacle course, farmers market, bake sale, raffles and more. A beef and pork dinner will be served in Harness Hall; carryouts available in the gym. Cost for the meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 years old.

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish is hosting a fall festival Sept. 17 at Harmony High School. A roast pork, turkey and lamb dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-9 and free for children under 5 years old. Festivities include a silent auction, raffle, bake sale and door prizes.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting its fall turkey dinner Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Adults pay $10, children 4-10 years old pay $4. Takeouts 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kolaches are served with dinner but are available separately for purchase while supplies last.

Iowa City — The Perpetual Adoration Chapel in Iowa City at St. Patrick Church is hosting a chapel potluck on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Social Hall.

Lone Tree — St. Mary Parish is hosting its Fall Auction and Luncheon Sept. 24. Doors open at 11 a.m. for a soup and sandwich lunch and a silent auction. A traditional auction will start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will be used to redecorate and repair the church’s interior.

Mechanicsville — St. Mary Parish is hosting its annual Ice Cream Social and Country Store Sept. 17 from 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall. Maid rites, hot dogs, sides and ice cream will be served. Adults pay $8, children 5-12 years old pay $5, and children under 5 years old eat free.

Melrose — St. Patrick’s Parish will celebrate 147 years at its annual Fall Festival Sept. 24 with Mass at 10 a.m. A roast beef/ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Auction at 1:00pm. Country Store, and Raffle. Free shuttle service from downtown Melrose is available.

Mount Pleasant — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its Autumn Festival Sept. 17. Mass is at 10 a.m. A roast beef dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Silent auction and country corner goodies available throughout the event. Auction begins at 1 p.m.

Muscatine — Celebrate Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish’s 175th anniversary Sept. 23 with an open house in Gannon Hall and the original church at 3 p.m., Mass at 5 p.m. and dinner to follow.

Oxford Junction — Sacred Heart Parish is hosting its Fall Festival Sept. 17. Polka Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. followed by a fried chicken dinner served with kolaches, sides and desserts from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Legionnaire Ballroom at Wapsi Park. Adults eat for $11, children ages 5-10 eat for $5. Children 4 years of age and younger eat free. Carryouts are $12. Additional festivities include a raffle, bake sale, silent auction and games.

Solon — St. Mary Parish is hosting its annual Harvest Festival Oct. 1 from 11 am -1:30 pm. Chicken and pork dinners will be served. Additional activities include a country store, bidding barn, live auction, children’s games and raffle for season Hawkeye men’s basketball tickets for two people with parking passes, $500 or one Iowa hog.

St. Paul — St. James Parish is hosting its annual God’s Acre Sale Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. Pork loin dinners will be served at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. with a charity auction at 6 p.m. Auction resumes Oct. 1 at noon. A turkey dinner will be served from `10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Victor — St. Bridget Parish is hosting a chicken and ham family-style dinner and country store Sept. 17 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the church.

Wellman — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its annual Harvest Dinner Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Buffet meal includes broasted chicken, pork loin, homemade noodles, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and free for children 3 years of age and under. Carryouts and delivery available – call (319) 646-2244 ahead of time or up until 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Festivities include a country store and an auction, which begins at 1:30 p.m.