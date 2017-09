Davenport – Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. (HMHI) will hold its semi-annual Fresh Start Benefit Sale Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the office and donation center located at 3805 Mississippi Ave.

HMHI has 47 apartments that are used for families recovering from homelessness. All proceeds are used by HMHI for family support.