Fulfilling the mission of faith, education

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

Over the years, your prayers and generous gifts have helped The Catholic University of America (CUA) to fulfill its mission of providing a quality academic and faith-filled education.

The Catholic University of America is unique as the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops and chartered by the Vatican. As such, it has a special responsibility to educate future leaders for our church and for our nation. In this sense, CUA belongs to all of us in the church, regardless of where we live.

The Catholic University of America has educated many U.S. bishops and priests. I, myself, received an M.A. in theology from CUA while attending seminary at Theological College, which is associated with the university. Church leaders, along with religious and laity who have studied at CUA, minister to dioceses throughout our nation, including the Diocese of Davenport. The university is a national leader in supporting Catholic diocesan education through its national research on elementary and secondary schools and its parochial leadership training program.

The national collection supports financial aid for students to pursue ecclesiastical degrees and programs such as Theology, Canon Law, Church History, Religious Education, Biblical Studies, Biblical Languages, Patristics, Church Music and Philosophy. The Catholic University of America needs your continued help in maintaining these studies that are essential to our Catholic tradition.

The annual collection for CUA will be taken up in all parishes on Sept. 9-10. I thank you for supporting this national Catholic institution of higher education in our church through your prayers and your contributions.

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport