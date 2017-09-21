Fundraiser was a swimming success

To the Editor:

We want to extend a big thank you and congratulations to Barb Arland-Fye. Her article on Page 2 of the Aug. 31, 2017, Catholic Messenger gave attention to the first Annual Beth Godwin Calabotta Swim Challenge, a fundraiser for cancer research. Swimmers from 16 years of age to 84 participated. There were Master Swimmers and those who chose water-walking. Barb swam over a mile — 82 lengths of the pool in just over an hour.

We wish to thank all those who took part in this event — those who helped, those who swam and the many of you who have donated to this worthy cause. To date, $8,000 has already been raised.

Anyone still wishing to contribute in memory of Beth, an avid swimmer who died in March of metastatic cancer, may make a check payable to the Cancer Couch Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Send to Ruth Johnson, 2627 Middle Road, Davenport, Iowa, 52803, attention: Cancer.

The Second Annual Beth Godwin Calabotta Swim Challenge has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in the West High School Pool in Davenport. Please put this date on your calendar now. Consider joining us in celebration of the value of water exercise enhancing your health. Using water for rehabilitation, family recreation as well as lifelong “joint friendly” exercise becomes more important in times of stress and with age.

Thank you Barb Arland-Fye, Ruth Johnson, Norm Bower and everyone who donated time and/or money. Please know that 100 percent of the funds will go to metastatic breast cancer research.

The Robert and Mary Jo Godwin Family

Bettendorf