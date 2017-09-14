Marvin earns Eagle Scout rank

Matthew Marvin, son of Paul and Sherry Marvin, attained the rank of Eagle Scout earlier this year. Throughout his years of scouting with Troop 29 in DeWitt, Matthew has taken part in numerous high adventure activities including Philmont, Boundary Waters, and National Jamboree. He has earned a total of 57 merit badges and completed an Eagle Scout Project. His project involved landscaping around Ekstrand Elementary School in DeWitt with various flowers and plants. He is a member of St. Joseph Parish-DeWitt.