Morrison on state committee

Lee Morrison, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Davenport, has been appointed to the Iowa Nonpublic School Advisory Committee by Gov. Kim Reynolds. He will represent Catholic schools. His appointment was effective Sept. 1.

Others appointed this month were Herbert Hartman of Urbandale representing secular schools and Juli Margolin of Urbandale representing Jewish schools. Also serving are Kimberly Hermsen of New Vienna representing Catholic schools and Merrilee Sump of Clarinda representing Lutheran schools.

The Nonpublic School Advisory Committee meets quarterly in Des Moines and advises the state board and its director on matters affecting nonpublic schools. This includes establishment of standards for teacher certification and the establishment of standards for and approval of all nonpublic schools.