Sr. Dingman formed faith

ST. PAUL — Sister Mary Dingman, a School Sister of St. Francis, died in her home Aug. 26 at the age of 97.

Sr. Dingman was born Nov. 26, 1919, to Theodore and Angela (Witte) Dingman of St. Paul. She entered the School Sisters of St. Francis in 1945. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Alverno College and a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from Marquette University. In the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, she served at St. Joseph Center in Milwaukee as novice assistant mistress, postulancy assistant mistress and novitiate mistress for 20 years. From 1968-1970 in the Diocese of Davenport, she taught religion at Aquinas High School in Fort Madison. In the Archdiocese of Omaha, she was provincial coordinator and formation director for the School Sisters of St. Francis, Our Lady of the Angels Provincial House in Omaha for six years. In the Diocese of Des Moines, she was retreat and spiritual director for the Emmaus community in Des Moines for 20 years. In 2005, she moved back to her home community in St. Paul. She was a member of St. James the Less Parish, St. Paul.

Visitation, Mass and burial took place in Milwaukee on Sept. 1. A memorial Mass took place Sept. 2 at St. James the Less Parish in St. Paul, celebrated by Father Bruce DeRammelaere. Memorials may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis.