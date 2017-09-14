Sr. Morris served in Iowa, Ghana

JOHNSTON — Sister Mary Ruth Morris, CHM, 96, died Sept. 2 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.

Audrey Morris was born to William and Mary Mattson Morris on Nov. 10, 1921, in South Dakota. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1937, professing vows in 1941. She took the name Sister Mary Ruth.

Sr. Morris’ degrees include: a bachelor’s degree from Marycrest College in Davenport, Master of Science from Marquette University in Milwaukee, and medical records certification from College of St. Mary in Omaha.

Sister taught science in high schools at Walsh in Ottumwa; St. Leo in Lewistown, Mont.; Lenihan in Marshalltown, Iowa; and Bourgade in Phoenix, Ariz. After completing certification, she taught about medical records at Ottumwa Heights College and Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa and Illinois State University. From 1985-87, Sr. Morris was a Peace Corps volunteer and taught chemistry in Ghana.

Finally she taught with other CHM sisters in the Rainbow Literacy Center in Canton, Miss. She retired to the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport in 1998 and to Bishop Drumm in 2012.

Her funeral was held Sept. 8 at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. Interment followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.