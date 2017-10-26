SAU CFDD

A grand finale for Fatima anniversary series

 Posted by on October 26, 2017  Diocesan News  Add comments
Oct 262017
 

By Lindsay Steele
The Catholic Messenger

The glow of luminaries at dusk, displayed in the shape of a rosary, set the scene for the Iowa City Deanery’s final Fatima anniversary event Oct. 13. Catholics stood around the luminaries in the parking lot of St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville. Each luminary, contained in a bag, represented a rosary bead. “The luminary living rosary was especially touching with young children leading the prayers with their parents,” said Meliza Wise, one of the organizers.

Contributed
Sharon Hude, Deanna Cox and Maureen Vasile get ready for a luminary living rosary Oct. 13 at St. Thomas More Church in Coralville.

The events celebrating the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima apparitions occurred every 13th of the month from May through October, with parishes in the deanery taking turns hosting. Events focused on honoring Mary, such as a May crowning, Stations of the Cross, testimony-sharing, an evening of multicultural Marian songs and dances and a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in LaCrosse, Wis.

Wise said the idea of celebrating Our Lady through six unique celebrations “seemed like a daunting task, but not when you have open hearts who believe in her message and powerful intersession. … A 100-year anniversary deserves nothing less.”

The deanery-wide celebrations were a collaborative effort, attended by more than 500 parishioners in total, Wise said. A wide range of age groups participated.

Free-will donations were accepted at each event. Through the generosity of attendees, more than $2,000 was raised for Mary’s Meals and $200 was donated to the Iowa City Catholic Worker House.

“I think all went extremely well,” Wise said. “We are so grateful for the many hands that helped make these (events) possible!”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.