Bishop Thomas Zinkula's schedule for November

Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for November

1 KEOKUK — All School Mass, 10:15 a.m.

2 DAVENPORT — St. Vincent Home Corporation Board meeting

3 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Corporate Board meeting

3 DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose President’s Club dinner

4 DAVENPORT — Kahl Home Memorial Mass for Deceased

5 OSKALOOSA — Confirmation, St. Mary, 2 p.m.

5 GRINNELL — Confirmation, St. Mary, 6 p.m.

6 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Aid Society meeting

6-7 DAVENPORT — Fall Clergy Overnighter6 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Personnel Board meeting

7 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting

8 DAVENPORT — Catholic Messenger Board meeting9 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

9 IOWA CITY — Gathering with Newly Ordained

9 IOWA CITY — Meet the Bishop, Newman Catholic Student Center, 7:30 p.m., Mass, 9 p.m.

10 CAMANCHE — Clinton Deanery meeting

10 DAVENPORT — Serra Club Thanksgiving Gala

11 IOWA CITY — Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Patrick, 10 a.m.

11 WASHINGTON — Confirmation, St. James, 5:30 p.m.

12-16 BALTIMORE, Md. — United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

16-19 INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — National Catholic Youth Conference

19 DAVENPORT — Dedication of Sacred Heart Cathedral Center

27 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

27 IOWA CITY — Newman Student Center, Board meeting

28 FAIRFIELD — Ottumwa Deanery gathering

29 DAVENPORT — John F. Kennedy all school Mass, 8 a.m.

30 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission meeting

