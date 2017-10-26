Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for November
1 KEOKUK — All School Mass, 10:15 a.m.
2 DAVENPORT — St. Vincent Home Corporation Board meeting
3 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Corporate Board meeting
3 DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose President’s Club dinner
4 DAVENPORT — Kahl Home Memorial Mass for Deceased
5 OSKALOOSA — Confirmation, St. Mary, 2 p.m.
5 GRINNELL — Confirmation, St. Mary, 6 p.m.
6 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Aid Society meeting
6-7 DAVENPORT — Fall Clergy Overnighter6 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Personnel Board meeting
7 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting
8 DAVENPORT — Catholic Messenger Board meeting9 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
9 IOWA CITY — Gathering with Newly Ordained
9 IOWA CITY — Meet the Bishop, Newman Catholic Student Center, 7:30 p.m., Mass, 9 p.m.
10 CAMANCHE — Clinton Deanery meeting
10 DAVENPORT — Serra Club Thanksgiving Gala
11 IOWA CITY — Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Patrick, 10 a.m.
11 WASHINGTON — Confirmation, St. James, 5:30 p.m.
12-16 BALTIMORE, Md. — United States Conference of Catholic Bishops
16-19 INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — National Catholic Youth Conference
19 DAVENPORT — Dedication of Sacred Heart Cathedral Center
27 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
27 IOWA CITY — Newman Student Center, Board meeting
28 FAIRFIELD — Ottumwa Deanery gathering
29 DAVENPORT — John F. Kennedy all school Mass, 8 a.m.
30 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission meeting