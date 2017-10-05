Calendar of events

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney offers GriefShare sessions through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

Each year, America Needs Fatima holds the Public Square Rosary Crusade, with thousands of rosary rallies in cities all across the country. The following public square rosaries will take place Oct. 14: Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport at 11 a.m.; noon at the southwest corner of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf; and noon at 323 E. Third St. in Davenport. Bring a lawn chair if needed.

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings monthly Mass with prayers for healing will take place Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Adoration begins at noon. Confessions will be heard.

Davenport – Learn about Unbound Prayer Ministry on Oct. 14 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Call or email to register or ask questions: (563) 324-7263 or marcia@

eagleswings.ws.

Keokuk — Eucharistic adoration will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 and conclude with benediction at 6 p.m.

MEETINGS

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton will hold an Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. at The Canticle, 843 13th Ave. N. Contact Lori Freud­en­berg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

PRESENTATIONS

Clinton — This month’s Movies that Matter event, presented by the Sisters of St. Francis, will be shown at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The theme of this month’s movie is The Hunting Ground.

Clinton — A “Getting to Yes” negotiation workshop, co-sponsored by the Franciscan Peace Center, will take place Oct. 26 at Clinton Community College. The workshop is part of an ongoing effort to promote civility in all manner of relationships in the community. Sugg­ested donation is $50; reserve a spot by calling the Sisters of St. Francis at (563) 242-7611. Scholarships are available. Deadline to register is Oct. 18.

Keokuk — Leah Darrow, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, will share her story of faith and about being a joyful Catholic in the modern world Oct. 25 at St. Vincent’s School. Doors open at 6 p.m. and program begins at 6:30 p.m.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Bettendorf — the St. John Vianney Haiti Committee is hosting a Halloween-themed trivia night Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the parish activity center. A prize will be awarded for the best costume. For questions or to sign up contact Ken Miller at (563) 332-8404.

Brooklyn — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a church supper Oct. 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner features oven-baked steak and traditional side dishes and dessert. Adults pay $10, children 5-12 years old pay $5 and children 4 and under eat for $1. Carry-outs available.

Clinton — Support L’Arche Clinton when you dine-in or carry-out from Pizza Hut in Clinton on Oct. 16 from 5-7 p.m. Mention L’Ar­che or The Arch and 20 percent of the sales will benefit the community.

Clinton — L’Arche Clinton is hosting a trivia night Oct. 28 at the Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincolnway. Registra­tion is at 5:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 6 p.m. Participate in a costume contest judged by core members: prizes awarded for scariest, most original or funniest. Festivities include a silent auction, raffle and a bake sale. Cost is $10 per person.

Davenport — St. Mary’s is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar Oct. 14-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast for $5 on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. or come Sunday for the traditional authentic Mexican breakfast for $8 and lunch (a la carte) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Buy handmade gifts, trash to treasure and baked goods. Cash raffle.

Davenport — Philippe Lefebvre, the organist at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, will perform at St. Anthony Church at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call St. Anthony Parish at (563) 322-3303, ext. 6, or visit the parish’s website.

Iowa City — The Perpetual Adoration Chapel in Iowa City at St. Patrick Church is hosting a chapel potluck on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Social Hall.

Keokuk — A fish fry will take place at the Knights of Columbus on Oct. 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Keokuk — Faith on Tap will be held at V’s Restaurant & Brewpub on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

LeClaire — A Polka Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the River Parish on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. A German meal in the parish hall will follow.

Lovilia — St. Peter Parish is hosting a Fall Dinner and Auction on Oct. 8. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with a dinner of roast beef or ham, beef and homemade noodles, sides and desserts served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 years old and free to children under 4 years old. A live auction will begin at 1 p.m. Carry­outs available; call (641) 218-8169 on Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.