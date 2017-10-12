Calendar of events

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney offers GriefShare sessions on Sundays through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

The following public square rosaries will take place Oct. 14: Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport at 11 a.m.; noon at the southwest corner of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf; noon at 323 E. Third St. in Davenport; and noon at Meirotto Shelter in Victory Park in Keokuk. Bring a lawn chair if needed.

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings monthly Mass with prayers for healing will take place Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Adoration begins at noon. Confessions will be heard.

Davenport – Learn about Unbound Prayer Ministry on Oct. 14 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Call or email to register or ask questions: (563) 324-7263 or marcia@

eagleswings.ws.

Davenport — A White Mass for health care professionals and students will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose University campus. A talk by Dr. Kathleen Raviele will follow in the Gottlieb Room in the Rogalski Center.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa has changed service locations and times. Divine Liturgy is celebrated on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

MEETINGS

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

PRESENTATIONS

Clinton — This month’s Movies that Matter event, presented by the Sisters of St. Francis, will be shown at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The theme of this month’s movie is The Hunting Ground.

Clinton — ACEs Interface Training, an in-depth look at adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) designed for educators, human services providers, law enforcement, and others concerned about the resiliency and well-being of individuals who have experienced trauma, will be offered Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Clinton Community College Technology Center, Rm. 15. The training is co-sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton. Register by Nov. 3; call (888) 336-3907.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Bettendorf — the St. John Vianney Haiti Committee is hosting a Halloween-themed trivia night Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the parish activity center. A prize will be awarded for the best costume. For questions or to sign up contact Ken Miller at (563) 332-8404.

Burlington — Catholic Adult Fellowship Evenings take place every Wednesday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. in the Notre Dame Cafeteria.

Clinton — Support L’Arche Clinton when you dine-in or carry-out from Pizza Hut in Clinton on Oct. 16 from 5-7 p.m. Mention L’Ar­che or The Arch and 20 percent of the sales will benefit the community.

Clinton — L’Arche Clinton is hosting a trivia night Oct. 28 at the Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincolnway. Registra­tion is at 5:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 6 p.m. Participate in a costume contest judged by core members: prizes awarded for scariest, most original or funniest. Festivities include a silent auction, raffle and a bake sale. Cost is $10 per person.

Coralville — Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima Oct. 13 at St. Thomas More Parish. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at 6 p.m. by the Iowa City Deanery Knights of Columbus councils. A living rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. A bonfire with smores and fellowship will follow. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Iowa City Catholic Worker House.

Davenport — Women’s Choice Center’s annual fund­raising banquet will be Oct. 26 in the Mississippi Room at the River Center. Dinner and program will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Dinner is complimentary, but there will be an opportunity to make a financial gift. Reservations are required; call (563) 332-0475.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a Christmas Carousel Bazaar on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Buy handmade items, baked goods and raffle tickets. Breakfast and lunch items will be available.

Davenport — St. Mary’s is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar Oct. 14-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast for $5 on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. or come Sunday for the traditional authentic Mexican breakfast for $8 and lunch (a la carte) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Buy handmade gifts, trash to treasure and baked goods. Cash raffle.

Davenport — Philippe Lefebvre, the organist at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, will perform at St. Anthony Church at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call St. Anthony Parish at (563) 322-3303, ext. 6, or visit the parish’s website.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting its annual bazaar Oct. 28 from 3:30-6 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Handmade items, raffles, bake sale.

Keokuk — Faith on Tap will be held at V’s Restaurant & Brewpub on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Keokuk — All Saints Parish is hosting a fall festival Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Vincent’s School. Buy baked items, candy, religious items, books, raffle tickets and more. A turkey dinner with the fixings will be served; adults eat for $10, children 12 years old and younger eat for $5. Carry-outs available.

LeClaire — A Polka Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the River Parish on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. A German meal in the parish hall will follow.

Muscatine — a young adults “Holy Hour/Happy Hour” will take place Nov. 2. Meet at Ss. Mary & Mathias Church for happy hour at 6:30 p.m. and head to Wine Nutz in downtown Muscatine at 7 p.m. for fellowship.

Nichols — St. Mary Parish is hosting an auction and luncheon Nov. 5 in the parish hall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the chicken and noodles/ham dinner luncheon and silent auction of homemade goods. Regular auction begins at 1 p.m.