Calendar of events Oct. 19, 2017

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney offers GriefShare sessions on Sundays through Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m. Sessions are weekly, free, ecumenical and faith based. Sessions meet in the East Room at St. John Vianney. Please call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122, leaving a voice message or email health@sjvbett. org for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Davenport — Save the date for a free educational symposium for healthcare professionals and faith community leaders which will take place Dec. 15 at Genesis Heart Institute.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings monthly Mass with prayers for healing will take place Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Adoration begins at noon. Confessions will be heard.

Davenport — A White Mass for health care professionals and students will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose University campus. A talk by Dr. Kathleen Raviele will follow in the Gottlieb Room in the Rogalski Center.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa celebrates Divine Liturgy on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

PRESENTATIONS

Clinton — ACEs Interface Training, an in-depth look at adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) designed for educators, human services providers, law enforcement, and others concerned about the resiliency and well-being of individuals who have experienced trauma, will be offered Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Clinton Community College Technology Center, Rm. 15. The training is co-sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton. Register by Nov. 3; call (888) 336-3907.

Keokuk — Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Leah Darrow will share her testimony in a presentation on beauty in the eyes of God Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent School.

Muscatine — Learn about “The Messages of Fatima and the Immaculate Heart of Mary” Nov. 4 from noon – 4 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Father Mike Phillips will host an afternoon of Mass, prayer, music and talks. Mass at noon, followed by two talks by Fr. Mike, concluding with the rosary.

RETREAT

Clinton — “Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace” sessions will be held at The Canticle. Take time away to get re-energized, re-focused and learn ways to live a more balanced life. Session 1: Oct. 27 from 10-11:30 a.m. or Nov. 7 from 6:45-8:15 p.m.; Session 2: Nov. 3 from 10-11:30 a.m. or Nov. 14 from 6:45-8:15 p.m.; Session 3: Nov. 10 from 10:30 am.-noon or Nov. 28 from 6:45-8:15 p.m. It is not necessary to attend all three sessions. To sign up contact Sister Nancy Miller, OSF, at nmiller@

clintonfranciscans.com or (563) 242-7611.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is offering a workshop, Opening to Peace through Compassion, Nov. 12 from 1-5 p.m. This workshop borrows from the ancient wisdom teachings of many cultures to create opening and healing of the heart through meditation, chanting and dancing. Cost is $25 (includes time for sharing over a meal). To register contact (563) 336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Bettendorf — the St. John Vianney Haiti Committee is hosting a Halloween-themed trivia night Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the parish activity center. A prize will be awarded for the best costume. For questions or to sign up contact Ken Miller at (563) 332-8404.

Buffalo — St. Peter Parish is hosting an open house Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Burlington — Catholic Adult Fellowship Evenings take place every Wednesday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. in the Notre Dame Cafeteria.

Camanche — Church of the Visitation Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar and luncheon Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Included is a quilt raffle, bake sale, silent auction, holiday items and local arts and crafts. The lunch includes homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts and more. Carry outs available.

Clinton — L’Arche Clinton is hosting a trivia night Oct. 28 at the Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincolnway. Registra­tion is at 5:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 6 p.m. Participate in a costume contest judged by core members: prizes awarded for scariest, most original or funniest. Festivities include a silent auction, raffle and a bake sale. Cost is $10 per person.

Coralville — St Thomas More Parish is hosting a fall festival (with a Halloween twist) Oct. 29 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the parish hall. Bid on silent auction gift baskets and participate in hay rack rides, a costume contest, haunted house trail, mummy wrap race, decorate a pumpkin, trunk or treat and more!

Davenport — Women’s Choice Center’s annual fund­raising banquet will be Oct. 26 at the River Center. Dinner and program will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted. Call (563) 332-0475 to register.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a craft sale Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the gymnasium. Coffee and rolls will be served in the morning. A soup and sandwich lunch will also be available for purchase. The gym is wheel chair assessable. Vendors are invited as tables are still available to rent for $25 each. For more information call Liz at (563) 322-2424.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a Christmas Carousel Bazaar on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Buy handmade items, baked goods and raffle tickets. Breakfast and lunch items will be available.

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings will be celebrating 25 years of ministry Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at their retreat house, 5816 Telegraph Road in Davenport. Eagles’ Wings offers counseling from a Christian perspective, Spiritual Direction, workshops, Masses for healing and retreats.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting its annual bazaar Oct. 28 from 3:30-6 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Handmade items, raffles, bake sale. A Trunk or Treat will take place Oct. 29 from 2:30- 4 p.m.

Keokuk — All Saints Parish is hosting a fall festival Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Vincent’s School. Buy baked items, candy, religious items, books, raffle tickets and more. A turkey dinner with the fixings will be served; adults eat for $10, children 12 years old and younger eat for $5. Carry-outs available.

Muscatine — A young adults “Holy Hour/Happy Hour” will take place Nov. 2. Meet at Ss. Mary & Mathias Church for happy hour at 6:30 p.m. and head to Wine Nutz in downtown Muscatine at 7 p.m. for fellowship.

Muscatine — The Muscatine Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving Dinner Benefit will take place Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Ss. Mary and Mathias School. Enjoy black angus beef, homemade noodles and more. A free will donation will be accepted to provide Thanksgiving dinners to local organizations and families in need.

Nichols — St. Mary Parish is hosting an auction and luncheon Nov. 5 in the parish hall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the chicken and noodles/ham dinner luncheon and silent auction of homemade goods. Regular auction begins at 1 p.m.

Richmond — Holy Trinity Parish is hosting its annual pork loin and chicken dinner featuring beef and noodles Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Adults eat for $12, children ages 5-10 for $5, and free for children under 5 years old. Festivities include a country store, live auction (1 p.m.) and a raffle.

Tipton — The women of St. Mary Parish are hosting a craft fair, bazaar, cookie walk and luncheon Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the parish hall. The meal will include soup, sandwiches and homemade pie. Proceeds support local charities.