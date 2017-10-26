Eagles’ Wings turns 25

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Eagles’ Wings counseling and retreat center celebrated its 25th birthday with an open house Oct. 22. Father Paul Appel, who leads the three-parish cluster of St. Alphonsus, St. Peter and St. Mary in the west Davenport area, offered a blessing. Guests filled the second floor of Eagles’ Wings, enjoying fellowship and homemade treats.

Eagles’ Wings opened up in 1992 in rural west Davenport. Director Marcia Moore noted that hundreds of people have received services from Eagles’ Wings, including Christian counseling, spiritual direction, retreats, small growth groups and workshops. Additionally, dozens of people have been trained in Christian listening and healing ministry programs as well as Christian Lay Counseling Certification programs. Eagles’ Wings has also offered instruction on Ignatian Exercises and St. Ignatius’ Rules of Discernment. Masses for healing are held regularly in the chapel.

New projects on the horizon include a nine-week group prayer experience and make-your-own-artwork events.

For more information about Eagles’ Wings, visit www.eagleswings.ws or call (563) 324-7263.