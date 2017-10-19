Fr. Tad takes simplistic approach to issues

To the Editor:

I find it disappointing that The Catholic Messenger continues to carry columns by Father Tad Pacholczyk on bioethics. These articles do not include any of the discussions of Catholic moral theologians over the past 50 years since Vatican II, much less how modern science has affected these discussions. His simplistic clerical approach seems to lack any pastoral sensitivity to real people dealing with real-life issues. Catholics have contributed much to the fields of health care ethics and bioethics. I think the Messenger could do better than this.

Keith Soko, Ph.D.

Professor, Religious Ethics/Moral Theology

Theology Department

St. Ambrose University, Davenport