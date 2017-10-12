By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Leah Darrow will give a witness talk in Keokuk on Oct. 25.

The presentation, “From Top Model to Role Model,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent School. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free event.

Darrow was a finalist in the third season of the Tyra Banks-hosted reality show in 2004. After appearing on the show, Darrow graced the pages of men’s lifestyle magazine FHM but is now an advocate for the Catholic Church and Catholic modeling. She offers presentations, blogs and podcasts on topics including modesty, chastity, respect for life, fashion, sin and living life for Christ.

Darrow describes her witness presentation as “the story of an unsuspecting girl who meets Jesus in the most unlikely of places.” She explains that fame, beauty and money can never deeply satisfy, and she challenges the audience to have the courage to embrace real love and conversion.

This event is part of the Keokuk Deanery Catechetical Leaders’ yearly Sparking the Spirit series. Co-organizer Trevor Pullinger, director of Faith Formation and Youth Ministry for All Saints Parish in Keokuk, said the talk’s message is universal. “My particular hopes are quite simple: that people will enjoy her sense of joy for evangelization and love for Jesus. … I think Leah has a lot of wisdom that everyone can not only appreciate but learn from. She speaks a lot about beauty in the eyes of God.”