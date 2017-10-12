Limit right to bear arms

To the Editor:

Freedom isn’t free. Normally we attribute that axiom to the brave members of our armed forces who risk their lives protecting our liberties.

But in a real sense the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, as well as other shootings, have paid the tuition with their lives for our right to acquire and possess virtually any type of gun and ammunition claimed by those who see the Second Amendment as an absolute freedom.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to determine what needs to be done. The question is how many more senselessly slaughtered victims are we willing to expend to maintain our unfettered right to bear arms? The 1960’s song lyrics of Peter, Paul and Mary come to my mind for our elected officials in Washington, D.C. “When will they ever learn?”

Larry d’Autremont

Davenport