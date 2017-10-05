Marlowe earns Eagle Scout

CLINTON — Aedan Marlowe of Troop 1 in Clinton has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout. Marlowe has earned 24 merit badges during his seven-year scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as patrol leader and chaplain.

Marlowe’s accomplishment in serving his community was to beautify the area near Lubbers Memorial Fountain in Clinton. He led a team of volunteers in cleaning up flower beds and planning the landscaping project to plant shrubbery and lay mulch.

Marlowe is the son of Scott and Kate Marlowe, and is a graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic School in Clinton and member of Prince of Peace Parish. He has enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard and will attend college after completion of basic training and technical school.