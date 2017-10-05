St. James Catholic School in Washington helps victims of Hurricane Harvey

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

WASHINGTON — Students, parents and staff of St. James Catholic School donated items for victims of Hurricane Harvey last month with the help of the local Fareway store.

The school filled up two pickup truck beds with boxes of diapers, baby bottles, formula, canned food, pet food, sanitary items, wipes, stuffed animals, first aid kits and clothing. School Secretary Becky Adam, Maintenance Director Francisco Lopez and students Kylee Glover and Cecelia Mitchell coordinated and packed the boxes and delivered all items to the Washington Fareway Store in mid-September. There, Fareway staff moved the boxes into a semi-truck trailer to be sent to HACAP in the Houston area.

“St. James School was very proud and excited to know that they helped many flood victims with their generous donations to Texas,” said Principal Beth McBride. “The school continues to pray for all of the many people affected” by recent natural disasters.