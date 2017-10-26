Vocations Gala is Nov. 10

The Serra Club of Davenport is hosting its annual Vocations Appreciation Gala to honor priests, religious and deacons on Nov. 10 at The Outing Club in Davenport.

Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. with Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Dinner will immediately follow at 7 p.m. The main speaker for the event is Mike Downey, Serra regional director.

Cost to attend is $50 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Clergy and religious are invited to attend free-of-charge.

To register for the event call (563) 888-4378 or send an email to vocations@davenportdiocese.org by Oct. 30.