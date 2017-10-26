SAU CFDD

Vocations Gala is Nov. 10

 Posted by on October 26, 2017  Calendar of Events  Add comments
Oct 262017
 

The Serra Club of Davenport is hosting its annual Vocations Appreciation Gala to honor priests, religious and deacons on Nov. 10 at The Outing Club in Davenport.
Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. with Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Dinner will immediately follow at 7 p.m. The main speaker for the event is Mike Downey, Serra regional director.
Cost to attend is $50 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Clergy and religious are invited to attend free-of-charge.
To register for the event call (563) 888-4378 or send an email to vocations@davenportdiocese.org by Oct. 30.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.